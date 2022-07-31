EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Lowered to C$75.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQB. TD Securities decreased their price target on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on EQB from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on EQB from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.64.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$55.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.54. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$50.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.25.

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$187.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQB will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. EQB’s payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

