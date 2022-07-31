Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Lifted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $703.74 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $658.74 and a 200-day moving average of $693.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.31.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

