Equitable Holdings, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Equitable has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equitable to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Equitable Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.50. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 16.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

