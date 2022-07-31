EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EVE in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.30 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on EVE in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

EVE Stock Down 9.5 %

NYSE EVEX opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.53. EVE has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

