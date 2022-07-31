EverRise Market Cap Hits $46.36 Million (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One EverRise coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EverRise has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. EverRise has a market cap of $46.36 million and $126,675.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

