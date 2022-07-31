Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (EXCH) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on August 5th

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.
Exchange Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXCH opened at $46.00 on Friday. Exchange Bankshares has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54.
About Exchange Bankshares
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exchange Bankshares (EXCH)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.