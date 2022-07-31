ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $56,442.41

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $56,442.41 and approximately $763.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002385 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

