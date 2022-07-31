Exeedme 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $267,061.00 (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $267,061.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00617286 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037527 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exeedme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

