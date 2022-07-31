Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,146,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 45.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 166,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

