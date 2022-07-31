ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. ExlService also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60 to $5.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.14.

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $4.85 on Friday, hitting $168.37. The stock had a trading volume of 448,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.92 and its 200-day moving average is $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. ExlService has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $171.23.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

