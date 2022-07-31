Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$289.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.51 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

EXTR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.08. 1,662,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,804. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,028.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 252,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.