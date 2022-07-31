Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Tops $878.47 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $878.47 million and approximately $243.27 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,732.11 or 1.00035221 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004005 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00131180 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033093 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.
Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
