Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.91

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.91 and traded as low as $30.50. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 18,665 shares traded.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $400.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 28.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $102,317.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,159.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

