Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FPI. Roth Capital started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FPI stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.99 million, a PE ratio of -67.45 and a beta of 0.71. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $7,595,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $5,789,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,160,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after acquiring an additional 403,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 386,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 385,157 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

