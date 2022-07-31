Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

FSS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. 273,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,742. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.92. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,761,000 after buying an additional 81,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after buying an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,155,000 after buying an additional 77,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,726,000 after buying an additional 164,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

