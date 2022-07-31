Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Financial Institutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $405.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.61 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth about $2,307,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

