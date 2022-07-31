Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Short Interest Down 35.2% in July

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCV remained flat at $9.91 during midday trading on Friday. 13,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $12.07.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

