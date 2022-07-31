First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FAF stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 418.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,039,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after acquiring an additional 839,247 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 634,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial reduced their target price on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

