First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $62.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82.

