First Foundation Advisors Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after buying an additional 437,845 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 362.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after buying an additional 254,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after buying an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $164.10 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

