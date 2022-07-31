First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $315.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

