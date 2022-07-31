First Foundation Advisors Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,767 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MO opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

