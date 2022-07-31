First Foundation Advisors Sells 7,540 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 790,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 2.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $54,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after buying an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 951.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after buying an additional 6,535,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

