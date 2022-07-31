First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE FAM opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

