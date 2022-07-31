First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, an increase of 100.2% from the June 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,416,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,797,000 after buying an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 314,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,760. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

