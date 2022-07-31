First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,255. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

