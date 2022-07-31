First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.97% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,929,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,011,000 after buying an additional 318,893 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 621,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,053,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 451,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 433,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 40,913 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $28.55 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

