First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 40.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 320,087 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 84,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 37.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 22.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FPL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,712. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.