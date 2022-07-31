Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,472,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,667 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $128,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

