Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.09-$2.24 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. Argus raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,314,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,116. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. Flex has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $6,019,618.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,220,915.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $6,019,618.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,220,915.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 10,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $178,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 383,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,265.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 11.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 3,106.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 48,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth $597,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

