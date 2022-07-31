Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $655.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.73. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

