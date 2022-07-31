Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $295,710,000 after acquiring an additional 938,454 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of F stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

