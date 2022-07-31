Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $62.67

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.67 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.76). Foresight Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.76), with a volume of 12,556 shares changing hands.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.73.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

