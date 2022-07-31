Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 713,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,870 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $49,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Formula One Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Formula One Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $46.12 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -88.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.56 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,180 in the last three months.

Formula One Group Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

