Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Short Interest Update

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 55.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 933,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,685 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 28.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 888,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 198,689 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 836,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 65.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 707,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 280,496 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 615,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period.

Get Fortistar Sustainable Solutions alerts:

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Stock Performance

FSSI remained flat at $9.85 during trading on Friday. 6,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,594. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82.

About Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.