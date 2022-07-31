Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $64.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.
In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
