Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $64.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,743,000 after acquiring an additional 507,582 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $12,898,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

