Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.36-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15 billion-$8.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.13 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.54.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $69.68. 1,296,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

