FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. FOX has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in FOX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,477,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,113,000 after purchasing an additional 473,531 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in FOX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,778,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in FOX by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,686,000 after purchasing an additional 130,761 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

