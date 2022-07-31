Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FELE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $90.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

