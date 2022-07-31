Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $13.85 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00606286 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038049 BTC.

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,466,058,927 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

