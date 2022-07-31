Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.69) to €51.00 ($52.04) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

