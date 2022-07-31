Friendz (FDZ) Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week

Friendz (FDZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $248,722.76 and approximately $45,915.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

