Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FICV remained flat at $9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,662. Frontier Investment has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

