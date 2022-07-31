Frontier Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $30.82 million and $63.86 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,807.94 or 1.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00130242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00033228 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,456,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

