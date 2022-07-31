FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FRP were worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the first quarter worth about $475,000. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $118,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $118,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $307,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,465.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $444,932 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRP stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $556.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.33 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

