Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Function X has a market cap of $128.04 million and $6.29 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

