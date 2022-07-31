Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %
FUSN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 11,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $100.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.04.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 4,119.85%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
