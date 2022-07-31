Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.48 billion.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.62. 1,190,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,499. Garmin has a 52-week low of $92.31 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.03.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Garmin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a maintains rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Garmin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Garmin by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

