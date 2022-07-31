Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.48 billion.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.62. 1,190,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,499. Garmin has a 52-week low of $92.31 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.03.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Garmin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a maintains rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Garmin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Garmin by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

