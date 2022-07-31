Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.48 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a maintains rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.80.

Garmin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.62. 1,190,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,499. Garmin has a 12 month low of $92.31 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

