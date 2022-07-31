Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.48 billion.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,499. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $92.31 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Garmin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a maintains rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 21.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Garmin by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

